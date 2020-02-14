Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 1.60

News articles about Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Ferrari earned a news impact score of 1.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Ferrari’s ranking:

Get Ferrari alerts:

RACE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Ferrari to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ferrari from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

NYSE RACE opened at $172.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.61. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $124.16 and a 12 month high of $176.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.19.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.77 million. Ferrari had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 18.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.