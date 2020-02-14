Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) vs. HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC) Critical Survey

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) and HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Investar and HV Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investar $95.66 million 2.81 $16.84 million $1.81 13.20 HV Bancorp $15.35 million 2.37 $880,000.00 N/A N/A

Investar has higher revenue and earnings than HV Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Investar and HV Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investar 17.60% 8.88% 0.92% HV Bancorp 5.51% 2.94% 0.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Investar and HV Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Investar 0 1 4 0 2.80 HV Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Investar currently has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.34%. Given Investar’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Investar is more favorable than HV Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.0% of Investar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of HV Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Investar shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of HV Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Investar has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HV Bancorp has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Investar beats HV Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services. It also provides commercial real estate loans; loans for the construction of commercial projects, and single family residential and multifamily properties; commercial and industrial loans, such as working capital lines of credit and equipment loans; consumer loans comprising secured and unsecured installment and term loans, second mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto loans, as well as loans for personal, family, and household purposes; and one-to-four family residential real estate loans consisting of second and other second mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers cash management products, including remote deposit capture, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business Internet banking services. Further, it provides various other banking services, such as cashiers' checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, night depository, bank-by-mail, automated teller machine, and merchant card services. The company operates through a network of 24 full service branches. Investar Holding Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

About HV Bancorp

HV Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Huntingdon Valley Bank that provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include NOW, money market, savings, and checking accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate, commercial real estate, home equity, commercial business, construction, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. The company also invests in various investment securities. It serves communities located in Montgomery, Bucks, and Philadelphia Counties in Pennsylvania from its executive office, four full service bank offices, one limited service office, a loan origination office, and a loan production office. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania.

