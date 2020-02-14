TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) and Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Head-To-Head Contrast

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) and TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Whiting Petroleum and TETRA Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Whiting Petroleum $2.08 billion 0.13 $342.49 million $2.18 1.32 TETRA Technologies $998.78 million 0.18 -$61.62 million ($0.05) -29.20

Whiting Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than TETRA Technologies. TETRA Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Whiting Petroleum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Whiting Petroleum and TETRA Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whiting Petroleum 6.62% -1.90% -1.03% TETRA Technologies -2.70% -3.75% -0.78%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Whiting Petroleum and TETRA Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Whiting Petroleum 5 15 3 0 1.91 TETRA Technologies 0 2 2 0 2.50

Whiting Petroleum presently has a consensus target price of $11.94, indicating a potential upside of 314.53%. TETRA Technologies has a consensus target price of $3.33, indicating a potential upside of 128.31%. Given Whiting Petroleum’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Whiting Petroleum is more favorable than TETRA Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.5% of Whiting Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.2% of TETRA Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Whiting Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of TETRA Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Whiting Petroleum has a beta of 3.36, suggesting that its share price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TETRA Technologies has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Whiting Petroleum beats TETRA Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers. As of December 31, 2018, it had interests in 2,097 net productive wells on approximately 539,300 net developed acres, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 520.1 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. This segment also markets liquid and dry calcium chloride products. Its Water & Flowback Services segment provides water management services for onshore oil and gas operators. This segment also offers frac flowback, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, and other associated services in oil and gas producing regions in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, as well as in various basins in South America, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. The company's Compression segment engages in the fabrication and sale of standard compressor packages and custom-designed compressor packages; and the provision of compressor package reconfiguration and maintenance services, and compressor package parts and components manufactured by third-party suppliers. This segment provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil exploration and production, midstream, transmission, and storage companies operating throughout in onshore producing regions of the United States, as well as in Mexico, Canada, and Argentina. TETRA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

