AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) versus VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Financial Comparison

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) and AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

VICI Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. AvalonBay Communities pays an annual dividend of $6.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. VICI Properties pays out 83.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AvalonBay Communities pays out 65.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VICI Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and AvalonBay Communities has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

VICI Properties has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AvalonBay Communities has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for VICI Properties and AvalonBay Communities, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VICI Properties 0 0 9 0 3.00 AvalonBay Communities 0 6 11 0 2.65

VICI Properties currently has a consensus price target of $26.72, suggesting a potential downside of 4.19%. AvalonBay Communities has a consensus price target of $226.69, suggesting a potential upside of 0.49%. Given AvalonBay Communities’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AvalonBay Communities is more favorable than VICI Properties.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.3% of AvalonBay Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of VICI Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of AvalonBay Communities shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VICI Properties and AvalonBay Communities’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VICI Properties $897.98 million 14.32 $523.61 million $1.43 19.50 AvalonBay Communities $2.32 billion 13.55 $785.97 million $9.34 24.15

AvalonBay Communities has higher revenue and earnings than VICI Properties. VICI Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AvalonBay Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares VICI Properties and AvalonBay Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VICI Properties 66.78% 7.84% 4.93% AvalonBay Communities 35.42% 7.26% 4.15%

Summary

AvalonBay Communities beats VICI Properties on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs. Its properties are leased to Caesars Entertainment Corporation and Penn National Gaming, two industry leading gaming and hospitality operators. VICI Properties also owns four championship golf courses and 34 acres of undeveloped land adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties' strategy is to create the nation's highest quality and most productive experiential real estate portfolio.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

