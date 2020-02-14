Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Getting Very Negative News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) has trended very negative on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Mattel earned a news impact score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mattel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Mattel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Mattel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.39.

Shares of MAT opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. Mattel has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $17.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.19.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

