MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Given News Impact Score of 4.00

Headlines about MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) have been trending very positive on Friday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR earned a news sentiment score of 4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Get MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR alerts:

Shares of MZDAY stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $6.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.95.

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.