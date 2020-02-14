Nike (NYSE:NKE) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about Nike (NYSE:NKE) have trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Nike earned a daily sentiment score of 1.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the footwear maker an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Nike’s ranking:

Get Nike alerts:

NKE stock opened at $103.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $155.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83. Nike has a 12 month low of $77.07 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.83.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nike will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Nike from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group raised Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Consumer Edge assumed coverage on Nike in a report on Friday, December 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.54.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $892,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $15,435,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,046,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,407,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.