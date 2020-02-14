Svb Leerink Weighs in on Abeona Therapeutics Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2020

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) – Equities researchers at Svb Leerink issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 10th. Svb Leerink analyst M. Foroohar expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.45) for the year. Svb Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.98) EPS.

ABEO has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.18.

ABEO stock opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.68. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $8.41.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABEO. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 16,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, Director Stefano Buono purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 270,000 shares in the company, valued at $675,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 33.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

