Enbridge Inc Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enbridge in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 10th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $2.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.01. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Enbridge from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $42.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $32.23 and a 12 month high of $43.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.03. The company has a market cap of $86.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6119 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 108.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,273,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,484,052,000 after buying an additional 299,685 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in Enbridge by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 25,147,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,001,263,000 after acquiring an additional 362,920 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,470,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $814,122,000 after acquiring an additional 243,657 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,704,568 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $743,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,856 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,611,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $599,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

