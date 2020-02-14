Extraction Oil & Gas Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share, Imperial Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:XOG)

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) – Equities researchers at Imperial Capital reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for Extraction Oil & Gas in a research report issued on Monday, February 10th. Imperial Capital analyst I. Haas now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. Imperial Capital currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Extraction Oil & Gas’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on XOG. Citigroup lowered shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut Extraction Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.07.

Shares of NASDAQ XOG opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.49. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $5.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.68 million, a PE ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.07.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth about $88,000.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

