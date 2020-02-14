Domino’s Pizza, Inc. Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $9.50 Per Share (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 11th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $9.50 per share for the year. Northcoast Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q4 2019 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $10.11 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DPZ. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $271.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $287.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.54.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $286.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.39. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $302.05.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.9% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.7% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total transaction of $406,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

