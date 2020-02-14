Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) – SunTrust Banks issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Funko in a report released on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Swartz expects that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the year. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Funko’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Funko from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Funko from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Funko from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.45.

FNKO opened at $9.44 on Thursday. Funko has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $27.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.99 million, a PE ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.16.

In other Funko news, Director Charles D. Denson acquired 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $498,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Funko by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,760,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,210,000 after purchasing an additional 479,324 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 958,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,444,000 after buying an additional 100,759 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Funko by 221.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 854,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,589,000 after buying an additional 588,798 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC grew its stake in Funko by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 685,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after buying an additional 432,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Funko by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 658,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,298,000 after buying an additional 133,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

