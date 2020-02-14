GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.71 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:GELYY)

GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR (OTCMKTS:GELYY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2019 EPS estimates for GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now forecasts that the company will earn $2.71 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $3.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

Get GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on GELYY. Zacks Investment Research lowered GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of GELYY opened at $37.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.14. GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR has a 12-month low of $26.45 and a 12-month high of $48.10.

About GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.