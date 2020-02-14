FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) Issued By Oppenheimer

Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tripadvisor in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now expects that the travel company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.17. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tripadvisor’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Tripadvisor to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Tripadvisor from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.12.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $29.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33. Tripadvisor has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $58.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,329 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Tripadvisor by 2.0% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,254 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 191,541 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,608 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,907 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

