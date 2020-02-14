Hydro One Ltd (TSE:H) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2020

Hydro One Ltd (TSE:H) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Hydro One in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on H. Credit Suisse Group lowered Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Hydro One from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Hydro One from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Hydro One from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Hydro One has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$27.46.

TSE H opened at C$28.76 on Thursday. Hydro One has a 12 month low of C$20.02 and a 12 month high of C$28.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion and a PE ratio of -124.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

