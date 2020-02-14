Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their FY2019 earnings estimates for Twin River Worldwide in a report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst B. Jonas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.68. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Twin River Worldwide’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Twin River Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Twin River Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

TRWH opened at $29.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Twin River Worldwide has a 1-year low of $20.35 and a 1-year high of $33.98.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $129.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.55 million. Twin River Worldwide had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 22.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRWH. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 287,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after acquiring an additional 175,320 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Twin River Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 141,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 61,090 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Twin River Worldwide by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $252,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,253,654.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

