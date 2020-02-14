Just Eat (LON:JE) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

Just Eat (LON:JE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on JE. Barclays upgraded Just Eat to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 785 ($10.33) to GBX 1,018 ($13.39) in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Just Eat in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.52) price objective on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Just Eat from GBX 970 ($12.76) to GBX 935 ($12.30) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.84) target price on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 793.47 ($10.44).

Shares of Just Eat stock opened at GBX 861 ($11.33) on Friday. Just Eat has a 1-year low of GBX 574.40 ($7.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,150 ($107.21). The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion and a PE ratio of 148.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 866.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 763.04.

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

