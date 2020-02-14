FY2019 EPS Estimates for Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB) Raised by Analyst

Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enbridge in a report issued on Monday, February 10th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.67 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.66. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$56.00 price target on shares of Enbridge and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$51.00 price target on Enbridge and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.29.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at C$55.75 on Thursday. Enbridge has a twelve month low of C$43.02 and a twelve month high of C$57.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$53.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$48.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.10%.

In other Enbridge news, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 5,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.18, for a total transaction of C$301,910.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,440 shares in the company, valued at C$4,219,279.20. Also, Senior Officer John Kendall Whelen sold 30,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.97, for a total transaction of C$1,577,081.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,394,155.91. Insiders have sold 54,253 shares of company stock worth $2,796,860 over the last quarter.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

