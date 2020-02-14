Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Given Sell Rating at UBS Group

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

DOM has been the subject of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.75) price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 278.89 ($3.67).

Shares of DOM opened at GBX 311.10 ($4.09) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 308.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 278.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 37.48. Domino’s Pizza Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 218.90 ($2.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 335.90 ($4.42).

In other Domino’s Pizza Group news, insider Usman Nabi bought 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.18) per share, for a total transaction of £2,575.80 ($3,388.32). Also, insider David Wild sold 446,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 310 ($4.08), for a total transaction of £1,384,193.40 ($1,820,827.94).

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

