Tc Pipelines Lp (TSE:TRP) Forecasted to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Tc Pipelines Lp (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the company will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Get Tc Pipelines alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TRP. TD Securities lowered shares of Tc Pipelines from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tc Pipelines from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$71.00 price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tc Pipelines from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tc Pipelines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$73.79.

TRP stock opened at C$73.90 on Thursday. Tc Pipelines has a 12-month low of C$55.80 and a 12-month high of C$74.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.30. The company has a market cap of $68.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$70.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$67.92.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tc Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tc Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.