FY2019 EPS Estimates for Capital Power Corp (TSE:CPX) Reduced by Analyst

Capital Power Corp (TSE:CPX) – National Bank Financial reduced their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capital Power in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 10th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.40. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capital Power’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a C$36.00 target price on shares of Capital Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capital Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.00.

Shares of TSE CPX opened at C$37.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$35.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.51. Capital Power has a 12 month low of C$29.09 and a 12 month high of C$37.95.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 5,100 megawatts of power generation capacity.

