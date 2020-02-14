Critical Contrast: Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) versus Timberline Resources (NYSE:TLRS)

Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS) and Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

Get Timberline Resources alerts:

This table compares Timberline Resources and Sibanye Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Timberline Resources N/A -11.32% -10.64% Sibanye Gold N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Timberline Resources and Sibanye Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Timberline Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Sibanye Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.7% of Sibanye Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Timberline Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sibanye Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Timberline Resources has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sibanye Gold has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Timberline Resources and Sibanye Gold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Timberline Resources N/A N/A -$1.66 million N/A N/A Sibanye Gold $3.83 billion 1.89 -$189.72 million ($0.32) -33.88

Timberline Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sibanye Gold.

Summary

Sibanye Gold beats Timberline Resources on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Timberline Resources Company Profile

Timberline Resources Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Eureka property covering an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district of Eureka county, Nevada; the Elder Creek property covering approximately 9,600 acres located in northern Nevada; and the ICBM (Paiute) Project consisting of approximately 1,346 acres located in the Battle Mountain Mining District, Lander and Humboldt Counties, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Silver Crystal Mines, Inc. and changed its name to Timberline Resources Corporation in February 2004. Timberline Resources Corporation was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

Sibanye Gold Company Profile

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome. It owns the East Boulder and Stillwater mines located in Montana, the United States; and Columbus metallurgical complex, which smelts the material mined to produce PGM-rich filter cake, as well as conducts PGM recycling activities. The company is also involved in the Kroondal, Rustenburg, and Platinum Mile operations located in South Africa; Mimosa located on the southern portion of the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe; the Driefontein, Kloof, and Cooke surface operations located on the West Rand of the Witwatersrand Basin; and the Beatrix located in the southern Free State. In addition, it owns interest in surface tailings retreatment facilities; the Marathon PGM project in Ontario, Canada; the Altar and Rio Grande copper gold projects in the Andes in north-west Argentina; the Hoedspruit, Zondernaam, and Vygenhoek PGM projects in South Africa; and the Burnstone and southern Free State gold projects in South Africa. Sibanye Gold Limited was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Timberline Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberline Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.