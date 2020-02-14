Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) versus Essex Property Trust (OTCMKTS:ESS) Head-To-Head Survey

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) and Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Essex Property Trust and Great Portland Estates’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essex Property Trust $1.46 billion 14.55 $439.29 million $13.38 24.03 Great Portland Estates $159.43 million 14.29 N/A N/A N/A

Essex Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Great Portland Estates.

Profitability

This table compares Essex Property Trust and Great Portland Estates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essex Property Trust 30.08% 6.90% 3.45% Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.3% of Essex Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Essex Property Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Essex Property Trust has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Portland Estates has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Essex Property Trust and Great Portland Estates, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essex Property Trust 1 5 7 0 2.46 Great Portland Estates 0 0 0 0 N/A

Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus price target of $333.25, suggesting a potential upside of 3.65%. Given Essex Property Trust’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Essex Property Trust is more favorable than Great Portland Estates.

Summary

Essex Property Trust beats Great Portland Estates on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.8 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

