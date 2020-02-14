$712.78 Million in Sales Expected for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) will announce $712.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $713.86 million and the lowest is $711.70 million. Kansas City Southern posted sales of $674.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full-year sales of $3.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kansas City Southern.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $729.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KSU. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price (up from $172.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.71.

KSU stock opened at $173.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.47 and its 200 day moving average is $143.98. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $103.80 and a 1-year high of $175.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

In other news, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $2,250,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,605,247.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 806 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total value of $125,445.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,871.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,478 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,273. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 842.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after acquiring an additional 47,034 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 5.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 315,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,925,000 after purchasing an additional 17,608 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

