Brokerages Expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $901.05 Million

Analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) will announce $901.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Equifax’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $884.94 million and the highest estimate coming in at $915.65 million. Equifax reported sales of $846.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equifax will report full year sales of $3.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $4.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $905.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.63 million. Equifax had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a positive return on equity of 24.39%. Equifax’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS.

EFX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Argus raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.27.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 6,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $866,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equifax by 1,047.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Equifax by 188.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Equifax by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Equifax by 21.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax stock opened at $162.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.65 and its 200 day moving average is $142.61. Equifax has a one year low of $105.58 and a one year high of $164.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of -51.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

