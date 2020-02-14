Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of -1.71

News stories about Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC) have been trending somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Blow & Drive Interlock earned a coverage optimism score of -1.71 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of BDIC opened at $0.03 on Friday. Blow & Drive Interlock has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05.

Blow & Drive Interlock Corporation engages in the manufacture, marketing, and lease of alcohol ignition interlock devices. It markets, installs, and monitors a breath alcohol ignition interlock device, BDI-747/1 that is a mechanism, which is installed on the steering column of an automobile and into which a driver exhales.

