Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Receiving Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Cummins (NYSE:CMI) have been trending positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Cummins earned a news impact score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of CMI opened at $166.10 on Friday. Cummins has a 1 year low of $141.14 and a 1 year high of $186.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.05. The company has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cummins will post 12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.82%.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cfra downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up previously from $167.00) on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cummins from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Cummins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.19.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

