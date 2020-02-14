Somewhat Negative Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) Share Price

Headlines about Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) have trended somewhat negative on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Cna Financial earned a media sentiment score of -1.15 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the insurance provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Cna Financial’s analysis:

Shares of CNA stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81. Cna Financial has a one year low of $42.28 and a one year high of $51.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Cna Financial had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cna Financial will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $2.37 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from Cna Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Cna Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.00%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

In other news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 2,023 shares of Cna Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $89,335.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cna Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

