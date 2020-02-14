$18.04 Billion in Sales Expected for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to announce $18.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.78 billion. United Parcel Service posted sales of $17.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full year sales of $77.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $76.66 billion to $78.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $80.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $78.25 billion to $82.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. GMP Securities upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.72.

Shares of UPS opened at $105.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $92.65 and a 12-month high of $125.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 51.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 22.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 12.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

