Very Critical Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Share Price

News stories about Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) have been trending very negative on Friday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Delivery Hero earned a media sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

OTCMKTS:DLVHF opened at $83.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.01 and its 200 day moving average is $56.92. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of $36.00 and a 52-week high of $83.29.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Delivery Hero from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

