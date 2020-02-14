ENI (NYSE:E) Receives News Sentiment Score of 5.00

Media coverage about ENI (NYSE:E) has been trending extremely positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. ENI earned a media sentiment score of 5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the oil and gas exploration company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.
- Blast shuts oil pipeline feeding Nigeria’s Brass oil exports – officials – Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide (hellenicshippingnews.com)
- Eni to Retake Industrial HPC Leadership Crown with Launch of HPC5 – HPCwire (hpcwire.com)
- $0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eni SpA (NYSE:E) This Quarter (americanbankingnews.com)
- Blast shuts oil pipeline feeding Nigeria’s Brass oil exports – officials – Reuters (reuters.com)
- See Eni’s innovative new website – GZERO Media (gzeromedia.com)
Shares of E opened at $28.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.19. ENI has a twelve month low of $27.78 and a twelve month high of $36.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.39. The firm has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.77.
ENI Company Profile
Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.
