ENI (NYSE:E) Receives News Sentiment Score of 5.00

Media coverage about ENI (NYSE:E) has been trending extremely positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. ENI earned a media sentiment score of 5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the oil and gas exploration company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected ENI’s score:

Get ENI alerts:

Shares of E opened at $28.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.19. ENI has a twelve month low of $27.78 and a twelve month high of $36.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.39. The firm has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.77.

E has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ENI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.