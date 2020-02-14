FBR & Co (NASDAQ:FBRC) Receives News Impact Score of 2.57

Media headlines about FBR & Co (NASDAQ:FBRC) have trended positive on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. FBR & Co earned a media sentiment score of 2.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.
NASDAQ:FBRC opened at $17.55 on Friday. FBR & Co has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $19.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.55.
About FBR & Co
Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?
Receive News & Ratings for FBR & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FBR & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.