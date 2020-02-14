FBR & Co (NASDAQ:FBRC) Receives News Impact Score of 2.57

Media headlines about FBR & Co (NASDAQ:FBRC) have trended positive on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. FBR & Co earned a media sentiment score of 2.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NASDAQ:FBRC opened at $17.55 on Friday. FBR & Co has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $19.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.55.

FBR & Co is an investment banking and institutional brokerage company. The Company focuses on the equity capital markets. The Company operates through two segments: capital markets, which includes investment banking, institutional brokerage and research, and principal investing. Through its broker-dealer operating subsidiaries, the Company focuses its business on providing: capital raising services, including underwriting and placement of public and private equity, equity-linked and debt securities; financial advisory services, including merger and acquisition (M&A) advisory, restructuring, liability management, recapitalization and strategic alternative analysis; institutional sales and trading services focused on equities, equity-linked securities, listed options, high-yield bonds, senior debt and bank loans, as well as securities lending activities, and differentiated securities research.

