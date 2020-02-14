Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect HP (NYSE:HPQ) Stock Price

News articles about HP (NYSE:HPQ) have been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. HP earned a media sentiment score of 1.08 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the computer maker an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected HP’s score:

HPQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.56.

HP stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. HP has a 12-month low of $15.93 and a 12-month high of $24.09. The stock has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.56.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.29 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 241.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. HP’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that HP will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

In other news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $855,651.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,233.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

