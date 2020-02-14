Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) Share Price

Media coverage about T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. T-Mobile Us earned a news impact score of 1.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the Wireless communications provider an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected T-Mobile Us’ score:

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $95.14 on Friday. T-Mobile Us has a fifty-two week low of $68.16 and a fifty-two week high of $96.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.29. The company has a market capitalization of $72.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMUS. Barclays set a $88.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.92.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

