TELUS (TSE:T) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. TELUS earned a news impact score of 0.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of T stock opened at C$54.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$51.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$49.33. TELUS has a 1 year low of C$45.69 and a 1 year high of C$55.48.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on TELUS from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

