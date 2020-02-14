TELUS (TSE:T) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. TELUS earned a news impact score of 0.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.
These are some of the news articles that may have impacted TELUS’s ranking:
- Telus eyes fibre optic connection to Port Renfrew – Oak Bay News (oakbaynews.com)
- Telus won’t say when its 5G phones are coming, unlike rivals Rogers, Bell – Thompson Citizen (thompsoncitizen.net)
- Canada's Telus to launch 5G network with Huawei gear – Financial Post (finance.yahoo.com)
- Telus Q4 profit, revenue up but adjusted net income falls below estimates – CKPGToday.ca (ckpgtoday.ca)
- Telus offers phone and plan deals for Family Day – MobileSyrup (mobilesyrup.com)
Shares of T stock opened at C$54.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$51.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$49.33. TELUS has a 1 year low of C$45.69 and a 1 year high of C$55.48.
About TELUS
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.
