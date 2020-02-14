Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Earning Somewhat Negative News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News stories about Under Armour (NYSE:UA) have trended somewhat negative on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Under Armour earned a media sentiment score of -1.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Under Armour’s score:

Get Under Armour alerts:

UA stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.05. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $24.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.52 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.94.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 2.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UA. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Under Armour to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

In other Under Armour news, insider Kevin Eskridge sold 19,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $306,472.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,762,686.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.