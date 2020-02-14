WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $456.25 Million

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2020

Wall Street analysts predict that WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) will post $456.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for WEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $453.73 million to $458.94 million. WEX reported sales of $381.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that WEX will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.22. WEX had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $440.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research set a $240.00 target price on shares of WEX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.38.

In related news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 7,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,530,429.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,380,907.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total transaction of $2,953,102.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,337,171.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in WEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in WEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WEX opened at $228.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. WEX has a one year low of $169.48 and a one year high of $234.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.46 and its 200-day moving average is $206.15.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

Investar vs. HV Bancorp Critical Survey
TETRA Technologies and Whiting Petroleum Head-To-Head Contrast
AvalonBay Communities versus VICI Properties Financial Comparison
Mattel Getting Very Negative News Coverage, Analysis Shows
Microsoft Earns Daily News Impact Score of 2.88
MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR Given News Impact Score of 4.00
