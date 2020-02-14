WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $456.25 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) will post $456.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for WEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $453.73 million to $458.94 million. WEX reported sales of $381.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that WEX will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.22. WEX had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $440.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research set a $240.00 target price on shares of WEX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.38.

In related news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 7,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,530,429.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,380,907.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total transaction of $2,953,102.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,337,171.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in WEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in WEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WEX opened at $228.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. WEX has a one year low of $169.48 and a one year high of $234.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.46 and its 200-day moving average is $206.15.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

