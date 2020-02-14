Loews (NYSE:L) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.33

Media stories about Loews (NYSE:L) have been trending neutral recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Loews earned a news impact score of 0.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the insurance provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Loews' score:

Shares of L opened at $54.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.89. Loews has a 52-week low of $45.87 and a 52-week high of $56.88.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Loews had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Loews will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on L shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Loews currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

In related news, CFO David B. Edelson sold 9,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $495,719.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,315.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total value of $319,625.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,709.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,899 shares of company stock worth $1,808,932. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Loews

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

