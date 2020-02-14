Life On Earth (OTCMKTS:LFER) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about Life On Earth (OTCMKTS:LFER) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Life On Earth earned a coverage optimism score of 0.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LFER opened at $0.03 on Friday. Life On Earth has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07.

Life On Earth, Inc markets and sells functional beverages in the United States. It sells its products through distributors, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Hispanica International Delights of America, Inc and changed its name to Life On Earth, Inc in February 2018. Life On Earth, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

