Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Receiving Negative Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) have trended negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Rio Tinto earned a news impact score of -2.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the mining company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $54.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.12. Rio Tinto has a 12-month low of $47.88 and a 12-month high of $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $70.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.91.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RIO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Rio Tinto in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rio Tinto from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,070.06.

In other news, insider Clark Megan acquired 525 shares of Rio Tinto stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.33 per share, for a total transaction of $49,523.25.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

