Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Receiving Negative Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) have trended negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Rio Tinto earned a news impact score of -2.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the mining company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.
These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Rio Tinto’s score:
- PM expects Rio Tinto to ‘come to the table’ over ouvea premix (stuff.co.nz)
- Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Earning Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Shows (americanbankingnews.com)
- Rio Tinto behaviour ‘disgraceful’, Environment Minister David Parker says (msn.com)
- USWNT to play another friendly at Rio Tinto Stadium, will face Australia on April 10 (msn.com)
- Rio Tinto takes iron ore crown as deadly dam burst weighs on Brazilian rival (smh.com.au)
Shares of RIO stock opened at $54.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.12. Rio Tinto has a 12-month low of $47.88 and a 12-month high of $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $70.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.91.
In other news, insider Clark Megan acquired 525 shares of Rio Tinto stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.33 per share, for a total transaction of $49,523.25.
Rio Tinto Company Profile
Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.
