Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Earning Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Walmart (NYSE:WMT) has been trending somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Walmart earned a news sentiment score of -1.71 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the retailer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $117.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.58. Walmart has a 1 year low of $96.53 and a 1 year high of $125.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.51.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $9,852,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares in the company, valued at $322,629,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,000 shares of company stock worth $29,993,100. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

