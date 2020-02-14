Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 1.16

Headlines about Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Hewlett Packard Enterprise earned a daily sentiment score of 1.16 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s ranking:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.58. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $17.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

In related news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $246,675.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,432.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 9,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $147,154.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,043 shares in the company, valued at $557,183.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,022. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

