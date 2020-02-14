Lombard Medical Technologies (LON:LMT) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of 1.70

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Media stories about Lombard Medical Technologies (LON:LMT) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Lombard Medical Technologies earned a daily sentiment score of 1.70 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the medical technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Lombard Medical Technologies has a 1-year low of GBX 154 ($2.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 193 ($2.54).

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Lombard Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lombard Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Investar vs. HV Bancorp Critical Survey
Investar vs. HV Bancorp Critical Survey
TETRA Technologies and Whiting Petroleum Head-To-Head Contrast
TETRA Technologies and Whiting Petroleum Head-To-Head Contrast
AvalonBay Communities versus VICI Properties Financial Comparison
AvalonBay Communities versus VICI Properties Financial Comparison
Mattel Getting Very Negative News Coverage, Analysis Shows
Mattel Getting Very Negative News Coverage, Analysis Shows
Microsoft Earns Daily News Impact Score of 2.88
Microsoft Earns Daily News Impact Score of 2.88
MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR Given News Impact Score of 4.00
MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR Given News Impact Score of 4.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report