Lombard Medical Technologies (LON:LMT) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of 1.70

Media stories about Lombard Medical Technologies (LON:LMT) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Lombard Medical Technologies earned a daily sentiment score of 1.70 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the medical technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Lombard Medical Technologies has a 1-year low of GBX 154 ($2.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 193 ($2.54).

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Lombard Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lombard Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.