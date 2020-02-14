Visa (NYSE:V) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 1.00

Headlines about Visa (NYSE:V) have been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Visa earned a news impact score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the credit-card processor an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks restated an “in-line” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Visa from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.62.

Shares of V opened at $207.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $198.22 and its 200-day moving average is $183.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $404.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $142.40 and a fifty-two week high of $210.13.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Visa will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,567,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total value of $1,286,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,577,251.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,434. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

