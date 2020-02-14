ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 3.00

News headlines about ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) have been trending positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR earned a news sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.55. ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average of $11.24.

ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and engine components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and busses, and light-duty trucks; pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines. The company was formerly known as Diesel Automobile Industry Co, Ltd.

