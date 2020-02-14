Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.38 Billion

Brokerages expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to post sales of $20.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.31 billion and the highest is $20.56 billion. PepsiCo reported sales of $19.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full-year sales of $66.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $66.70 billion to $67.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $69.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $69.05 billion to $71.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PepsiCo.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 55.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEP. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Cfra boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.75.

Shares of PEP opened at $146.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo has a one year low of $111.88 and a one year high of $147.13. The company has a market cap of $203.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 67.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 511.4% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PepsiCo (PEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.