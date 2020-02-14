Analysts Expect Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.52 Billion

Equities analysts expect Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) to announce $19.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Walt Disney’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.93 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.23 billion. Walt Disney posted sales of $14.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Walt Disney will report full year sales of $81.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $78.22 billion to $83.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $87.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $86.40 billion to $89.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Walt Disney.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.36.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total value of $608,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,550,644.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,940 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1,052.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 25,999 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 23,744 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 140,100 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,258,000 after acquiring an additional 71,300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,620,674 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $341,526,000 after acquiring an additional 11,718 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 47,347 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 19,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,169,044 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $412,990,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DIS opened at $140.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $107.32 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.53. The firm has a market cap of $254.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

