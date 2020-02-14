Cinemark (CNK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 21st. Analysts expect Cinemark to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE CNK opened at $31.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $30.59 and a 12-month high of $43.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.67.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Cinemark from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of Cinemark from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley cut Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.55.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

