Colfax (CFX) to Release Earnings on Friday

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2020

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 21st. Analysts expect Colfax to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE CFX opened at $37.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.92 and its 200 day moving average is $32.06. Colfax has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $38.88.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $822,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,489,093.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 4,825 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $160,769.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,237.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on CFX shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Colfax from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Colfax in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Colfax from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

