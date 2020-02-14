Colfax (CFX) to Release Earnings on Friday

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 21st. Analysts expect Colfax to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE CFX opened at $37.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.92 and its 200 day moving average is $32.06. Colfax has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $38.88.
In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $822,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,489,093.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 4,825 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $160,769.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,237.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Colfax Company Profile
Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.
