ITT (ITT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

ITT (NYSE:ITT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $69.27 on Friday. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $53.65 and a fifty-two week high of $75.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.12. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.65.
ITT announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 1st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the conglomerate to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
In other ITT news, Director Frank T. Macinnis sold 420 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total transaction of $29,051.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,399 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $173,591.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,797 shares of company stock valued at $615,125 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
ITT Company Profile
ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.
